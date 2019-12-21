Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock worth $1,301,986 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

