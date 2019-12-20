Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other analysts have also commented on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

YARIY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,928. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

