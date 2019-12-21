YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.32. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.69.

About YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

