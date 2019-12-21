Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24, approximately 9,784 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 187,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter worth about $2,589,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

