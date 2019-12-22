YayYo’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo’s (NASDAQ:YAYO) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 23rd. YayYo had issued 2,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of YayYo stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. YayYo has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

