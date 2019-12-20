YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $18.10 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and $11.00 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01223453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120157 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,434,940 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.