YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

YY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura raised their target price on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.30.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. YY has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YY by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of YY by 218.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 575,687 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of YY by 158.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,959,000 after purchasing an additional 512,580 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the third quarter worth approximately $21,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 78.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

