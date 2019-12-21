Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AEZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

AEZS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 529.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

