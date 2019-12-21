Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,451.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 575,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 117,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.02. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com