Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $521.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.92. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com