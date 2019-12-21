Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their target price on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,379 shares of company stock worth $5,411,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after buying an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,706,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $53,362,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $40,458,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

