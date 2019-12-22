Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. First Defiance Financial reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $30.87 on Thursday. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $608.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

