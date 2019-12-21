Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.23. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

