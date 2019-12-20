Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Navigator posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emancipation Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 65.1% during the second quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Navigator by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 94,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Navigator has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.99 million, a P/E ratio of -266.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com