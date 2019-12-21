Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 212,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,100,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,158. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

