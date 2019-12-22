Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Retrophin posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

RTRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 990,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Retrophin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

