Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post $34.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $35.64 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.60 million to $142.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $952.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

