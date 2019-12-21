Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce $1.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $5.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $6.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

