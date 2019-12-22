Zacks: Analysts Expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. InterXion posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million.

INXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

INXN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 2,427,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,627. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $102.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in InterXion by 135.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,785 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 103.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 379,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

