Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverCrest Metals.

SILV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,636. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,523 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com