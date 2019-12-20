Zacks: Analysts Set $11.50 Price Target for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:IPHA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.42. 3,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

