Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Price Target for XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XBiotech an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 961,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,409. The company has a market capitalization of $799.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.46. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

