Zacks: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given $120.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $120.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

