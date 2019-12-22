Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given $2.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

BWEN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

