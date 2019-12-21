Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $356.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.68 million. Ferro reported sales of $395.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%.

FOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 1,951,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.19. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ferro by 41.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ferro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 53.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 270,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

