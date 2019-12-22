Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.46. 103,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,885. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.09. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $102.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Heska during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

