Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,475. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com