Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Posted by on December 20, 2019 at 11:22 am

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,475. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*