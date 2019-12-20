Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Pluralsight posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. 1,136,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,420. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

