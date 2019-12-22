Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

