Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

