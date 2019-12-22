Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,123 shares of company stock worth $13,762,040. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 572,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com