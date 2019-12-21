Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Hologic stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 2,441,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Insiders have sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

