Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.09 Million

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post $53.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.96 million and the highest is $53.21 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $187.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $187.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.07 million to $246.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $396,874.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,262,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $348,799.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $52,493,633.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,039. 29.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $2,750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 11,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of -99.48 and a beta of -0.13. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com