Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

