Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,738,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $649.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

