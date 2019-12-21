Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.08 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $42.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

