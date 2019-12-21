Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $468,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,605 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $833.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

