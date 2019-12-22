Zacks: Brokerages Set $20.00 Target Price for SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 270,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,849 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com