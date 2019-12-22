Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given $94.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has declined by 14.6% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $94.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CMD opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

