Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Capital Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 71.4% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,996. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $204.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 15.32%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

