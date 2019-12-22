Zacks: Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.03 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHAP has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

