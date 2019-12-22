Zacks: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CULP. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Culp by 22.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.61. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

