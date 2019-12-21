Zacks: FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FRONTEO an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:FTEO opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. FRONTEO has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

