Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

FWRD opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

