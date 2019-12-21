Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Airlines is being aided by a healthy uptick in passenger revenues on the back of strong demand for air travel. Reduction in fuel prices is an added positive. Further, we are upbeat about United Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. Moreover, the company has an impressive history with respect to earnings per share, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. However, the prolonged grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets is worrisome. It is causing numerous flight cancellations and hurting revenues as United Airlines has 14 such jets in its fleet. The carrier's high-debt levels further add to its woes. Moreover, weather-related disruptions are affecting operations. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of United Airlines underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

UAL opened at $89.28 on Thursday. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $277,103. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 60.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com