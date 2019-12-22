Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Hold

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

ASGN stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.92. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

