Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Bco Com Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bco Com Portugues (BPCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com