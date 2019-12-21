Zacks Investment Research Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

CODX remained flat at $$0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

