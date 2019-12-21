Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MREO. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,004. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

