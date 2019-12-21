Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOBL. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Mobileiron stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 3,705,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mobileiron by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 243,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

